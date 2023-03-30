Markets

QinetiQ Gets Digital Night Vision Technology Contract From US Army For Up To $92.6 Mln

March 30, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), British defense technology firm, said on Thursday that it has bagged a single award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity or IDIQ contract of up to $92.6 million over four years, from the U.S. Army, to provide a Digital Night Vision Technology or DNVT.

With the support of DNVT, the forces will boost their capabilities in digital imaging, display, processing, and network architecture technologies to support military operations.

DNVT will further enhance soldiers' situational awareness and decision-making abilities by boosting their digital night vision capabilities, the company said in a statement.

