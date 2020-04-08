Qiming Venture Partners raises $1.1 bln to fund healthcare, technology

April 9 (Reuters) - Qiming Venture Partners said on Thursday it raised $1.1 billion for a fund to focus on fields such as biopharma, healthcare services, consumer internet and e-commerce.

Most of the capital for the Qiming Venture Partners Fund VII came from a group of endowments, foundations, family offices, and private pensions, the Chinese venture capital firm said.

The fund will be led by managing partners Duane Kuang, Nisa Leung, William Hu, and Gary Rieschel, with investment and administrative teams based in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.