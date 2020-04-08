Qiming Venture Partners raises $1.1 bln to fund healthcare, technology

Contributor
Philip George Reuters
Published

Qiming Venture Partners said on Thursday it raised $1.1 billion for a fund to focus on fields such as biopharma, healthcare services, consumer internet and e-commerce.

April 9 (Reuters) - Qiming Venture Partners said on Thursday it raised $1.1 billion for a fund to focus on fields such as biopharma, healthcare services, consumer internet and e-commerce.

Most of the capital for the Qiming Venture Partners Fund VII came from a group of endowments, foundations, family offices, and private pensions, the Chinese venture capital firm said.

The fund will be led by managing partners Duane Kuang, Nisa Leung, William Hu, and Gary Rieschel, with investment and administrative teams based in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More