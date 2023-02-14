Qiming Venture Partners Iii Now Owns 7.60% of Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

Fintel reports that Qiming Venture Partners Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.95MM shares of Zhihu Inc. (every two of each representing one Class A ordinary share) (ZH). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.20MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zhihu Inc. is $1.83. The forecasts range from a low of $1.80 to a high of $1.89. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.85.

The projected annual revenue for Zhihu Inc. is $4,679MM, an increase of 33.30%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zhihu Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZH is 0.07%, a decrease of 50.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.05% to 84,336K shares. The put/call ratio of ZH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 17,021K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,616K shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 9,945K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,661K shares, representing a decrease of 147.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 74.22% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,603K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807K shares, representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,331K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 93.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,301K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,235K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZH by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Zhihu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC.

