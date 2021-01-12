Qilian IPO: 10 Things for Potential QLI Stock Investors to Know About the Chinese Pharma

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Qilian (NASDAQ:QLI) is catching the eyes of investors on Tuesday as shares of its stock started trading today.

Qilian shares are trading today after the company revealed its IPO price of $5 per share on Monday. It’s listing 5 million shares of its stock and expects the IPO to generate $25 million. The offering also includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 750,000 shares.

Here’s everything potential investors need to know about Qilian with its IPO underway.

Qilian is a pharmaceutical company based out of Gansu, China.

The company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Exchange under the QLI stock ticker.

under the QLI stock ticker. The company’s focus is on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of certain products in the country.

That includes “licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers.”

It currently sells these goods in more than 20 provinces in China.

Qilian is still a fairly new company having only been founded in February 2019.

The company is led by chairman and CEO Zhanchang Xin.

Xin brings with him more than 30 years of experience in research and engineering in the pharmaceutical industry.

While it’s only the first day of trading for QLI stock, investors are still quickly snatching up shares.

As of this writing, more than 5 million shares of the stock have changed hands.

QLI stock was up 150% as of Tuesday afternoon.

