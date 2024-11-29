News & Insights

Qilian International’s Strategic Transaction and Reorganization

November 29, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (BGM) has released an update.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited is involved in a strategic transaction involving multiple entities, including BGM Group Ltd and CISG Holding Ltd. The agreement outlines a comprehensive reorganization plan where subsidiaries like RONS Intelligent and Shenzhen Baowang will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the Target Co., facilitating a share exchange. This move could signal a new phase of growth and restructuring for the involved companies, potentially impacting their market performance.

