Qilian International’s BGM Group Adopts New Corporate Structure

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (BGM) has released an update.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited has announced the adoption of a new Memorandum and Articles of Association for its subsidiary, BGM Group Ltd. The changes, effective October 18, 2024, provide BGM Group with expanded corporate capabilities and share structuring options, including the ability to issue, redeem, or repurchase shares. These updates reflect strategic flexibility for BGM Group’s operations and capital management, offering potential opportunities for investors.

For further insights into BGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.