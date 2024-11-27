Qilian International Announces Major Share Subscription Deal

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (BGM) has released an update.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited has entered into a share subscription agreement with Ahanzhai Development Co., Ltd for the issuance of 10.2 million Class B ordinary shares at a total consideration of $510,000. This agreement highlights strategic moves in share distribution and capital infusion, showcasing the dynamic nature of the company’s financial strategies.

