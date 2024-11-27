News & Insights

Stocks

Qilian International Announces Major Share Subscription Deal

November 27, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (BGM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qilian International Holding Group Limited has entered into a share subscription agreement with Ahanzhai Development Co., Ltd for the issuance of 10.2 million Class B ordinary shares at a total consideration of $510,000. This agreement highlights strategic moves in share distribution and capital infusion, showcasing the dynamic nature of the company’s financial strategies.

For further insights into BGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.