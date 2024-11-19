News & Insights

Stocks

Qifu Technology reports Q3 EPS RMB12.35 vs RMB7.20 last year

November 19, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue RMB4.37B vs RMB4.28B last year. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Qifu Technology (QFIN), commented, “We are very pleased to deliver a strong quarter of financial results in a still challenging macro environment with some tentative sign of increasing users’ activities late in the quarter. We continued to make noticeable progress in key areas of our operations and achieved better efficiency and enhanced returns. During the quarter, we saw continued improvement in net take rates with the help of improving risks and lowering funding costs. Non-credit risk bearing loans for ongoing services accounted for nearly 55% of total volume. In the third quarter, we further reduced unit costs for user acquisition through more efficient and diversified user acquisition channels. Meanwhile, in an overall easing funding environment, we continued to strengthen our relationship with financial institution partners and further reduced overall funding costs to another historic low. While we are encouraged by recent release of stimulus economic policies, it may still take a while to see the actual impact to the overall consumer demand and consumption behavior. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to take a disciplined risk management approach despite improved asset quality and tentatively uptick in user activities. With our consistent execution, we believe we are well positioned to capture long-term opportunities by building a comprehensive credit-tech platform that offers differentiate products and services to users and financial institution partners based on their respective credit profiles and risk preferences.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QFIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QFIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.