Qifu Technology reports Q3 EPS RMB12.35 vs RMB7.20 last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB4.37B vs RMB4.28B last year. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Qifu Technology (QFIN), commented, “We are very pleased to deliver a strong quarter of financial results in a still challenging macro environment with some tentative sign of increasing users’ activities late in the quarter. We continued to make noticeable progress in key areas of our operations and achieved better efficiency and enhanced returns. During the quarter, we saw continued improvement in net take rates with the help of improving risks and lowering funding costs. Non-credit risk bearing loans for ongoing services accounted for nearly 55% of total volume. In the third quarter, we further reduced unit costs for user acquisition through more efficient and diversified user acquisition channels. Meanwhile, in an overall easing funding environment, we continued to strengthen our relationship with financial institution partners and further reduced overall funding costs to another historic low. While we are encouraged by recent release of stimulus economic policies, it may still take a while to see the actual impact to the overall consumer demand and consumption behavior. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to take a disciplined risk management approach despite improved asset quality and tentatively uptick in user activities. With our consistent execution, we believe we are well positioned to capture long-term opportunities by building a comprehensive credit-tech platform that offers differentiate products and services to users and financial institution partners based on their respective credit profiles and risk preferences.”

