Qifu Technology price target raised to $39.35 from $34 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Qifu Technology (QFIN) to $39.35 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After declining sequentially in the previous three quarters, the firm expects Qifu’s new loans and loan balance to increase high-single-digits and low-single-digits quarter-over-quarter, respectively, in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

