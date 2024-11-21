Qifu Technology price target raised to $37.50 from $31.44 at Citi

Citi analyst Judy Zhang raised the firm’s price target on Qifu Technology (QFIN) to $37.50 from $31.44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a solid Q3 beat on a large provision writeback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Qifu’s asset quality further improved in Q3.

