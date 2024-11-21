Qifu Technology price target raised to $37.50 from $31.44 at Citi

Citi analyst Judy Zhang raised the firm’s price target on Qifu Technology (QFIN) to $37.50 from $31.44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a solid Q3 beat on a large provision writeback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Qifu’s asset quality further improved in Q3.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.