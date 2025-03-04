Qifu Technology, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Announcement and Earnings Call

Qifu Technology will announce its 2024 financial results on March 17, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Qifu Technology, Inc., a prominent Credit-Tech platform in China, announced its plans to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 17, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Following the release, the company's management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time, which requires participants to pre-register online. The company aims to enhance accessibility and personalization of credit services for consumers and SMEs by offering a range of technological services across the loan lifecycle. Additionally, the press release includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks. For more information, interested parties can visit the company’s Investor Relations website or contact them directly via email.

Potential Positives

Qifu Technology is set to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduledearnings conference calldemonstrates Qifu Technology's proactive approach in engaging with investors and stakeholders.

The company highlights its position as a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, emphasizing its significant role in the financial services sector.

Potential Negatives

Timing of the financial results announcement may lead to heightened scrutiny from investors and analysts, especially if negative results are anticipated.

The press release lacks specific financial expectations or guidance, which could indicate uncertainty or lack of confidence in future performance.

Potential regulatory risks are highlighted, which may raise concerns about compliance or operational challenges within the credit-tech industry in China.

FAQ

When will Qifu Technology release its financial results?

Qifu Technology will report its financial results on March 17, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 17, 2025.

How can participants join the conference call?

Participants must pre-register online to join the conference call using the provided registration link.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Qifu Technology's website.

What services does Qifu Technology offer?

Qifu Technology provides technology services for financial institutions and SMEs, covering the loan lifecycle from borrower acquisition to post-facilitation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$QFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $QFIN stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on Monday, March 17, 2025.





Qifu Technology’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 17, 2025 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).







Conference Call Preregistration







All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.





Registration Link:





https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045854-hg6t5r.html









Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at





ir.qifu.tech





.







About Qifu Technology







Qifu Technology is a leading Credit-Tech platform in China that provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.





For more information, please visit:





ir.qifu





.





tech





.







Safe Harbor Statement







Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Qifu Technology may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company’s brand, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in Qifu Technology’s filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qifu Technology does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Qifu Technology





E-mail:





ir@360shuke.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.