Is Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Qifu Technology, Inc. is one of 289 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Qifu Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that QFIN has returned about 21.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 1.2% on average. This means that Qifu Technology, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM). The stock is up 25.1% year-to-date.

In Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Qifu Technology, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 29.6% so far this year, so QFIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Qifu Technology, Inc. and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

