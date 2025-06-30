Qifu Technology, Inc. Announces Name Change to Qfin Holdings, Inc. and Key Resolutions Passed at Annual General Meeting

Qifu Technology announces shareholder approval for changes including a name change to Qfin Holdings and reappointments.

Qifu Technology, Inc., a prominent AI-driven Credit-Tech platform in China, announced the adoption of several key shareholder resolutions during its annual general meeting on June 30, 2025. Notably, the company's English name will change from "Qifu Technology, Inc." to "Qfin Holdings, Inc." Additionally, the corporate governance documents will be updated with a new Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP was re-appointed as the company's auditor, and Mr. Xiangge Liu was re-elected as a director. Qifu Technology continues to focus on enhancing credit accessibility and personalization for consumers and SMEs through its advanced technology services in the loan lifecycle.

Approval of the change of the company's English name to “Qfin Holdings, Inc.”, which may align better with its branding strategy.

Re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor, indicating a commitment to maintaining high standards of financial oversight.

Re-election of Mr. Xiangge Liu as a director, ensuring continuity in leadership and governance for the company.

The change of the company's English name to "Qfin Holdings, Inc." could indicate a rebranding effort that may confuse existing stakeholders or imply a significant strategic shift.

The adoption of the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association suggests possible changes in governance or operational guidelines that may raise concerns among shareholders about transparency or stability.

The re-appointment of the auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, without any significant changes to the audit process could be interpreted as a lack of new oversight or innovation in auditing practices, which may concern shareholders about the adequacy of financial scrutiny.

What is the new name of Qifu Technology, Inc.?

The company's name has changed from “Qifu Technology, Inc.” to “Qfin Holdings, Inc.”

What major resolutions were approved at the annual general meeting?

Resolutions included the company's name change and updates to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Who was re-appointed as the auditor for Qfin Holdings?

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP was re-appointed as the auditor.

Who was re-elected as a director at the annual meeting?

Mr. Xiangge Liu was re-elected as a director and will serve until retirement.

What services does Qfin Holdings provide?

Qfin Holdings offers AI-empowered Credit-Tech services to support financial institutions, consumers, and SMEs in the loan lifecycle.

$QFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $QFIN stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today:







as a special resolution, THAT, the English name of the Company be changed from “Qifu Technology, Inc.” to “Qfin Holdings, Inc.”;













as a special resolution, THAT, the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association in the form attached as Appendix I to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting;













as an ordinary resolution, THAT, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP shall be re-appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2025; and













as an ordinary resolution, THAT, Mr. Xiangge Liu shall be re-elected as a director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the Company’s memorandum and articles of association.

















Qifu Technology







Qifu Technology is a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China. By leveraging its sophisticated machine learning models and data analytics capabilities, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.





For more information, please visit: https://ir.qifu.tech.







Safe Harbor Statement







Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Qifu Technology may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company’s brand, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in Qifu Technology’s filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qifu Technology does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Qifu Technology





E-mail:



ir@qfin.com





