Qifu Technology, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 19, 2025

Qifu Technology will announce its Q1 2025 financial results and hold a conference call on May 19, 2025.

Qifu Technology, Inc., a leading AI-driven Credit-Tech platform in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on May 19, 2025. The company's management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day, which requires participants to pre-register online. Qifu Technology emphasizes its role in enhancing credit accessibility and personalization for consumers and SMEs through advanced technology services throughout the loan lifecycle. The press release also includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and various risks that may affect future results.

Potential Positives

Qifu Technology is preparing to report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which may indicate transparency and accountability to investors.

Theearnings conference callscheduled for May 19, 2025, allows investors and analysts to engage directly with the management team, fostering open communication.

The company's identification as a leader in AI-empowered Credit-Tech platforms highlights its competitive position in a rapidly growing industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming earnings report may imply that the company expects to disclose financial performance that could be unfavorable, as they chose to emphasize the need for preregistration for the call, which can indicate sensitivity regarding how results will be received.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance, including regulatory changes and market acceptance, could reflect a lack of stability or confidence in their current business environment.

The press release made clear that the company’s future outlook involves inherent risks, which can raise concerns among investors about the sustainability and growth of the business amid these uncertainties.

FAQ

When will Qifu Technology report its financial results?

Qifu Technology will report its unaudited financial results on May 19, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

What time is theearnings callfor Qifu Technology?

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025.

How can I join the conference call?

Participants must pre-register online to join the conference call using the provided registration link.

Where can I find Qifu Technology's archivedearnings call

The archivedearnings callwill be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

What services does Qifu Technology offer?

Qifu Technology provides AI-empowered Credit-Tech services to assist financial institutions, consumers, and SMEs throughout the loan lifecycle.

$QFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $QFIN stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHANGHAI, China, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 19, 2025.





Qifu Technology’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 19, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 20, 2025).







Conference Call Preregistration







All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.





Registration Link:





https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047043-kj87y6.





Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at





ir.qifu.tech





.







About Qifu Technology







Qifu Technology is a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China. By leveraging its sophisticated machine learning models and data analytics capabilities, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.





For more information, please visit:





Safe Harbor Statement







Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Qifu Technology may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company’s brand, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in Qifu Technology’s filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qifu Technology does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Qifu Technology





E-mail:





ir@360shuke.com







