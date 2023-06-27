Qifu Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QFIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Qifu Technology Inc (Symbol: QFIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.21, changing hands as high as $17.90 per share. Qifu Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.47 per share, with $25.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.71.
