Qifu Technology approves repurchase of up to $450M of ADSs

November 19, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

On November 19, 2024, the company’s board of directors approved a new share repurchase plan whereby the company is authorized to repurchase up to $450M worth of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from January 1, 2025. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

