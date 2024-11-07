Qifu Technology to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

360 DigiTech, Inc. Class A (HK:3660) has released an update.

Qifu Technology, Inc. is set to reveal its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 20, 2024, following a board meeting scheduled for the previous day. Investors and analysts will have the opportunity to join anearnings callto discuss the results, offering insights into the company’s financial performance. With these announcements, stakeholders can gain a clearer picture of Qifu Technology’s fiscal health and strategic direction.

