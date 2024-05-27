News & Insights

Qidian International Awards Shares to Key Personnel

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

Qidian International Co., Ltd. has granted over 10 million new shares under its Share Award Scheme on May 27, 2024, aimed at incentivizing directors, employees, and service providers, including a significant allotment to Mr. Sun for his expertise in the alcoholic beverage industry. These shares, representing 1.30% of the total issued shares, come with various vesting periods and are contingent on continued service without any performance targets or cost to the grantees. The company has implemented a clawback mechanism to safeguard against misconduct by the grantees.

