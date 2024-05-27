Qidian International Announces Leadership Changes

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

Qidian International Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Sun Yue as Vice Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO, starting from May 27, 2024. Mr. Sun, with over three decades of experience in the Chinese liquor industry, notably with Sishijiufang Liquor and Luzhou Laojiao Group, is set to bring his extensive expertise to Qidian. Concurrently, Mr. Wang Xianfu will join as a non-executive Director, while Mr. Yuan Li will step down from his interim CEO role.

