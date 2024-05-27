News & Insights

Stocks

Qidian International Announces Leadership Changes

May 27, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

Qidian International Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Sun Yue as Vice Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO, starting from May 27, 2024. Mr. Sun, with over three decades of experience in the Chinese liquor industry, notably with Sishijiufang Liquor and Luzhou Laojiao Group, is set to bring his extensive expertise to Qidian. Concurrently, Mr. Wang Xianfu will join as a non-executive Director, while Mr. Yuan Li will step down from his interim CEO role.

For further insights into HK:1280 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.