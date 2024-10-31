Qidian International Announces Auditor Change and Share Awards

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

Qidian International Co., Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, with Elite Partners stepping down due to regulatory restrictions and CL Partners CPA Limited proposed as the new auditors. Additionally, the company has granted a significant number of share awards under its Share Award Scheme, representing over 2% of its total issued shares. These moves reflect Qidian’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial oversight and incentivize stakeholders.

