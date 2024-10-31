News & Insights

Stocks

Qidian International Announces Auditor Change and Share Awards

October 31, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qidian International Co., Ltd. (HK:1280) has released an update.

Qidian International Co., Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, with Elite Partners stepping down due to regulatory restrictions and CL Partners CPA Limited proposed as the new auditors. Additionally, the company has granted a significant number of share awards under its Share Award Scheme, representing over 2% of its total issued shares. These moves reflect Qidian’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial oversight and incentivize stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:1280 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.