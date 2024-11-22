News & Insights

Stocks

Qianhai Health Holdings Unveils Board Structure

November 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:0911) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board, which includes a blend of non-executive, executive, and independent directors. The board is chaired by Mr. Huang Zhiqun and features diverse expertise, with members participating in key committees like audit and remuneration. This strategic governance structure is poised to enhance the company’s decision-making processes.

For further insights into HK:0911 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.