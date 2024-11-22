Qianhai Health Holdings Unveils Board Structure

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:0911) has released an update.
Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board, which includes a blend of non-executive, executive, and independent directors. The board is chaired by Mr. Huang Zhiqun and features diverse expertise, with members participating in key committees like audit and remuneration. This strategic governance structure is poised to enhance the company’s decision-making processes.
