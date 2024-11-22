Qianhai Health Appoints New Audit Committee Chair

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:0911) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Wu Hung Yu as an independent non-executive director and the chairman of their Audit Committee, effective from November 2024. Ms. Wu, with extensive experience in financial reporting and auditing, will bring her expertise from various sectors to the role. Concurrently, Mr. Lim Tzea has resigned from his position as a non-executive director to pursue other commitments.
For further insights into HK:0911 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.