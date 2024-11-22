Qianhai Health Appoints New Audit Committee Chair

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:0911) has released an update.

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Wu Hung Yu as an independent non-executive director and the chairman of their Audit Committee, effective from November 2024. Ms. Wu, with extensive experience in financial reporting and auditing, will bring her expertise from various sectors to the role. Concurrently, Mr. Lim Tzea has resigned from his position as a non-executive director to pursue other commitments.

