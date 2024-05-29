Qianhai Health Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:0911) has released an update.

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 27, 2024, where shareholders will review the financial statements of the year ended 2023, re-elect directors, and authorize the directors’ remuneration. The meeting will also involve reappointing the company’s auditors and approving the board’s authority to issue shares and options within specified limits. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders to participate in key corporate decisions and governance.

For further insights into HK:0911 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.