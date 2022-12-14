QIAGEN's (QGEN) Therascreen KRAS Kit Receives FDA Approval

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced the receipt of the FDA approval for its therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit (therascreen KRAS kit). The kit is approved as a companion diagnostic to support detecting non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) patients eligible for treatment with KRAZATI (adagrasib).

Notably, this is the fourth approval of QIAGEN’s therascreen KRAS kit adding to the existing three therapies already indicated in the label for use in NSCLC and colorectal cancer. With the new approval, QIAGEN has 11 PCR-based companion diagnostic indications that are FDA approved — the widest portfolio of IVD approved PCR-based companion diagnostics on the market.

In May 2021, QIAGEN and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) announced their cooperation to accelerate the development of a tissue-based KRAS companion diagnostic, which identifies NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C.

The recent development will likely bolster QIAGEN's oncology and precision diagnostics business.

More on the News

QIAGEN is working under master collaboration contracts with over 25 companies to develop and commercialize companion diagnostic tests for their drug candidates. The company has a huge pipeline of probable future products to develop Precision Medicine for patients’ benefits.

The tissue-based KRAS companion diagnostic assay developed by QIAGEN is specifically to spot patients with NSCLC that have a KRAS G12C mutation. The drug is directed to treat adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

Significance of the Approval

Per management, therascreen KRAS is a quick and cost-effective test that ensures that physicians get patient reports in the most efficient and streamlined way to make treatment decisions. The approval will strengthen QIAGEN’s leadership in RAS companion diagnostics.

The therascreen-based companion diagnostic detects KRAS G12C — a genetic mutation that is one of the most common KRAS variations related to cancer. This mutation is projected to be present in about 13% of NSCLC cases, making it the most prevalent driver mutation.

With the new approval, QIAGEN is striving to fill the clinical gap for patient access and offer technology platform options to identify varying clinical testing requirements for KRAS.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, theglobal marketfor Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics was $22.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $40.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Given the market potential, QIAGEN’s latest approval to aid in identifying non-small cell lung cancer is well-timed.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, QIAGEN launched monkeypox (MPXV) test for its NeuMoDx automated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform — NeuMoDx MPXV Test Strip — to strengthen surveillance and research into the current outbreak in non-endemic regions.

In the same month, QIAGEN announced the certification of its in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit and its fully automated NeuMoDx platforms under the European Union’s new In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR).

