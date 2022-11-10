QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Up

QIAGEN N.V.’s QGEN third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 8.6% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%.

The bottom line exceeded the company’s third-quarter guidance of at least 48 cents at CER.

The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring items like business integration, acquisition and restructuring-related expenses and purchased intangibles amortization expenses, among others.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was 36 cents per share, down 36.8% year over year.

Revenues in Detail

Net sales in the third quarter fell 7% on a year-over-year basis to $499.6 million (flat year over year at CER). The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. Sales at CER were $533 million, also exceeding the company’s third-quarter expectation of $510 million at CER.

The third-quarter sales were driven by 8% CER growth in the non-COVID-19 portfolio to $417 million. However, sales of COVID-19 products plunged 43% at CER.

Geographical Revenue Update

In the quarter under review, sales from the Americas (50% of sales) totaled $251 million, up 1% on a reported basis.

Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (31% of sales) fell 11% reportedly (up 3% at CER) to $155 million.

Further, revenues from Asia-Pacific/Japan (19% of sales) fell 17% year over year on a reported basis (down 9% at CER) to $93 million.

Segmental Details

As of the third quarter of 2022, QIAGEN had two major customer classes – Molecular Diagnostics and Life Sciences.

Molecular Diagnostics (representing 51.5% of net sales) revenues were down 8% on a reported basis (down 1% at CER) to $257 million.

Life Sciences (48.5% of total revenues) reported revenues of $242 million, down 5% on a reported basis (flat at CER).

Operational Update

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review fell 4.9% to $336.1 million. Meanwhile, the adjusted gross margin expanded 116 basis points (bps) to 67.3% on a 9.8% drop in the total cost of sales (adjusting for acquisition-related intangible amortization) to $163.5 million.

Sales and marketing expenses of QIAGEN rose 1.5% to $114.6 million year over year. Research and development expenses rose 1.2% year over year to $48.9 million, whereas general and administrative expenses rose 1.7% year over year to $30.9 million.

Adjusted operating income (excluding items like acquisition-related intangible amortization, restructuring and integration and asset impairment) declined 12.5% year over year to $141.8 million in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 192 bps to 28.4%.

Financial Update

QIAGEN exited third-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.89 billion, up from $1.31 billion at the end of second-quarter 2022. Long-term debt was $2.28 billion in third-quarter 2022.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2022 was $590.9 million compared with $440.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

QIAGEN updated its outlook for full-year 2022.

Full-year net sales are expected to be about $2.25 billion at CER (up from the previously projected $2.20 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $2.11 billion.

Adjusted EPS for 2022 is expected to be about $2.40 at CER (up from the prior projection of $2.30). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at $2.20.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to grow at least $520 million at CER compared with $582 million in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $487.2 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least 50 cents at CER compared with 74 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 45 cents.

Our Take

QIAGEN ended third-quarter 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, on a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales both declined. The massive decline in COVID-19 product sales and severe foreign exchange headwind impacted overall performance. The contraction of operating margin is a cause of worry.

However, ongoing double-digit sales growth in the non-COVID product portfolio, a high level of profitability and strong cash flow are the major upsides. The company continues to see broad-based demand for QIAGEN’s solutions in both molecular research and clinical testing markets globally. The raised full-year 2022 guidance for net sales and EPS indicates this growth momentum to continue.

