QIAGEN's New QIAcuity dPCR IVD Pact With GENCURIX May Boost Its Stock

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN has announced a new partnership with South Korea-based GENCURIX, Inc. to develop oncology assays for use on the QIAcuityDx digital PCR (dPCR) platform. The molecular diagnostics company is the first development partner under QIAGEN’s QIAcuityDx Partnering Program, designed to enable the generation of a broad menu of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) assays on the QIAcuityDx Four platform, increasing access to digital PCR diagnostics.

The latest development is expected to significantly boost the company’s Precision Diagnostics business under the Diagnostic Solutions product group.

QGEN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Shares of QIAGEN stayed flat in the aftermarket following the announcement of the news yesterday. The collaboration with GENCURIX represents the first step in building a robust and innovative assay ecosystem for the QIAcuityDx platform, backed by QIAGEN’s distribution capabilities and technical support. Accordingly, market sentiment surrounding QGEN stock should stay positive, driven by the news.

QIAGEN has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion. The company has an earnings yield of 5%, well above the industry’s -29.3% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Significance of QIAGEN’s Program and Collaboration

The QIAcuityDx Partnering Program aims to support third-party assay development on QIAcuityDx. A member of the QIAcuity family of dPCR systems, the platform had more than 2,700 cumulative placements since its launch by the end of 2024. These menu initiatives for clinical applications will leverage this installed base and build on the 2024 milestone of launching more than 130 new assays for QIAcuity for research applications, complemented by the extensive menu of custom assays available on QIAGEN’s GeneGlobe platform.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Under this first partnership, GENCURIX will apply its proven expertise in complex, multiplex IVD assay development to create oncology tests. GENCURIX will begin developing multiple oncology assays and pursue IVD regulatory approvals. As the legal manufacturer of the assays, GENCURIX will be fully responsible for obtaining and maintaining all necessary regulatory approvals and certifications. Upon approval, the assays will be marketed through QIAGEN’s global commercial infrastructure as part of the QIAcuityDx Partnering Program, ensuring streamlined access for laboratories worldwide.

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

Per a research report, the global IVD market was valued at $108.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.6% through 2030. The growing demand for accurate, rapid and personalized diagnostic solutions globally is fueling the market’s growth. The expansion is also supported by the integration of digital health, AI and data analytics into diagnostic platforms, helping enhance test accuracy and clinical decision-making.

More Updates From QGEN

Last week, the company announced a new global collaboration with Incyte to develop a novel diagnostic panel to support the latter’s extensive portfolio of investigational therapies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare blood cancers. Under the agreement terms, QIAGEN will develop a multimodal panel using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for detecting clinically relevant gene alterations in hematological malignancies.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, QGEN shares have risen 8.1% against the industry’s 16.1% decline.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Hims & Hers Health HIMS and Cencora COR. While Phibro Animal Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Hims & Hers Health and Cencora each carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 5.2% to $2.04 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 35.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth. Its earnings yield of 8.5% compares comfortably with the industry’s 0.5% yield. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.6%.

Hims & Hers Health shares have surged 172.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 2.8% to 73 cents in the past 30 days. HIMS’ earnings beat estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 19.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Estimates for Cencora’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 0.4% to $15.75 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 25.9% in the past year against the industry’s 16.2% fall. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.