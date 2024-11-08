Qiagen’s Financial Growth and Rising Debt in Q3 2024

Qiagen (QGEN) has released an update.

Qiagen has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing an increase in total assets to over $6.27 billion from $6.11 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s current assets have grown significantly, with cash and cash equivalents rising to approximately $973 million. However, there has been a rise in long-term debt to $1.36 billion, highlighting potential financial strategies to watch in the coming months.

For further insights into QGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.