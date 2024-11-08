News & Insights

Qiagen’s Financial Growth and Rising Debt in Q3 2024

November 08, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qiagen (QGEN) has released an update.

Qiagen has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing an increase in total assets to over $6.27 billion from $6.11 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s current assets have grown significantly, with cash and cash equivalents rising to approximately $973 million. However, there has been a rise in long-term debt to $1.36 billion, highlighting potential financial strategies to watch in the coming months.

