QIAGEN: Kidney Specialists In Tunisia Recommends QuantiFERON Immune-response Tests

September 28, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) announced the comprehensive QuantiFERON immune response blood tests have been recommended for use by clinicians in Tunisia to help kidney disease, transplant and dialysis patients. The Tunisian Society of Nephrology advised specialist clinicians to use QuantiFERON-CMV to gauge the immune response of patients to cytomegalovirus, QuantiFERON Monitor to determine the strength of their immune systems more generally, and QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus to detect latent tuberculosis infection before it becomes an active disease.

QIAGEN's QuantiFERON Technology is an in vitro diagnostic method for detecting cell-mediated immune responses from whole blood samples. It works by identifying specific T-cells in individuals with infectious agent exposure.

