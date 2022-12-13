QIAGEN: FDA Approves Therascreen KRAS Kit As Companion Diagnostic Test To Mirati's Drug For NSCLC

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) has announced the FDA approval of its therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit as a companion diagnostic test to Mirati Therapeutic's drug KRAZATI for non-small cell lung cancer. QIAGEN and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) announced their cooperation in May 2021.

The company noted that this approval adds to the existing 3 therapies already indicated in the label for use in NSCLC and colorectal cancer. With the new approval, QIAGEN has eleven PCR based companion diagnostic indications that are FDA approved.

QIAGEN said, currently, the company is working under master collaboration agreements with more than 25 companies to develop and commercialize companion diagnostic tests for their drug candidates.

