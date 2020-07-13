Markets
QGEN

QIAGEN Updates Prelim. Q2 Results; Issues Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) said it now expects second quarter adjusted earnings per share to be $0.56 CER (previously $0.55-0.56 CER) based on preliminary results, an increase of about 70% from $0.33 in the second quarter of 2019. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $443 million, an increase of 19% at constant exchange rates (or CER) (previously 18-19% CER) and 16% at actual rates from $382 million, prior year. Analysts expect revenue of $417.3 million for the quarter.

For the first half, the company projects adjusted EPS to be $0.90 CER based on preliminary results, an increase of 50% CER from $0.60 in the first half of 2019. Net sales were $815 million, an increase of 14% CER and 12% at actual rates from $730 million, last year.

For the third quarter, QIAGEN projects adjusted EPS to grow approximately 45-60% CER to about $0.52-0.58 CER from $0.36, a year ago. Net sales growth is anticipated to be approximately 16-21% CER compared to $383 million, prior year.

For full-year 2020, QIAGEN expects adjusted EPS growth of at least 40% CER to at least $2.00 CER from $1.43 in 2019. Net sales growth is expected to be approximately 15-18% CER from the prior year level of $1.53 billion.

For 2021, QIAGEN expects adjusted EPS growth of at least 18% CER from 2020. The company anticipates a continuation of net sales growth at a double-digit CER pace compared to 2020.

The company plans to release full second quarter and first-half 2020 results on August 4, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QGEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular