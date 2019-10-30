QIAGEN Updates 2019 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) said, for 2019, the company now expects net sales to now grow approximately 4 percent CER (previously 5-6 percent CER), and for adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.43-1.44 CER (previously $1.42-1.44 CER). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.38. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to grow about 3 percent CER. Adjusted EPS is expected to be about $0.45-0.46 CER. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.44.

For the third-quarter, adjusted net income per share was $0.36, compared to $0.35, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.35, for the quarter.

Third-quarter total net sales rose 1 percent to $382.7 million, growing 3 percent at constant exchange rates (CER). Analysts expected revenue of $383.2 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.