Qiagen To Return Around $300 Mln To Shareholders

January 08, 2024 — 01:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) said that it is planning to return $300 million or a maximum of 273 million euros to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split.

The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 29.

The par value of Qiagen's shares, 0.01 euro per share, will be increased through a transfer from the share premium reserve.

In the reverse stock split, the par value will be reduced back to the original level of 0.01 euro per share.

