Qiagen To Return Around $300 Mln To Shareholders

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) said that it is planning to return $300 million or a maximum of 273 million euros to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split.

The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 29.

The par value of Qiagen's shares, 0.01 euro per share, will be increased through a transfer from the share premium reserve.

In the reverse stock split, the par value will be reduced back to the original level of 0.01 euro per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.