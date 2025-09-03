QIAGEN Stock May Benefit From the US Clearance of QIAstat-Dx Rise

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN announces the launch of QIAstat-Dx Rise — a version of the QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic testing system that offers enhanced throughput with the easiest workflow available to customers worldwide. The new FDA-cleared system is tailored for hospitals and reference laboratories seeking highly automated syndromic testing with automated loading and unloading of cartridges, access to priority handling of urgent samples and minimal hands-on time.

The clearance marks QIAGEN’s third FDA-cleared QIAstat-Dx product in 2025 and builds on a growing portfolio of six panels cleared for the QIAstat-Dx family over the last 12 months.

QGEN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of QIAGEN edged up 0.9% to finish the session at $46.92. The latest development marks a major advancement in the company’s commitment to expand access to infectious disease diagnostics across the United States and builds on the expansion efforts for this system in other regions. We expect the positive momentum of QGEN stock to continue, driven by this news.

QIAGEN has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5% compares favorably to the industry average of -22.8% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.49%.

Importance of QGEN’s New Launch

QIAstat-Dx Rise delivers automated, real-time PCR-based detection of multiple pathogens from a single sample, significantly increasing testing capacity while maintaining the speed and ease of use for which QIAstat-Dx is known. The system can run up to 160 tests per day across eight analytical modules, including 16 batch samples and two urgent slots per run, enabling fast and accurate diagnoses in settings where turnaround time is critical.



QIAstat-Dx quickly multiplies many genetic targets using real-time PCR technology in the same reaction, delivering results in about one hour and with less than one minute of hands-on time. Cycle threshold values and amplification curves provide laboratories with additional information in the context of co-infections and are instantly viewable on the instrument touchscreen with no additional software required.

The system is already available in more than 100 countries, with more than 4,600 instruments placed globally through the first half of 2025. The first two panels for respiratory conditions are already available. QIAGEN also plans to add to the QIAstat-Dx Rise system in the coming months its family of gastrointestinal panels, including the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2, QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Mini B&V and QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel Mini B. Additional panels for both QIAstat-Dx and QIAstat-Dx Rise are in development.

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

Per a Grand View Research report, the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% through 2030. The rising demand for rapid, accurate diagnostics, advancements in diagnostics technologies and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally are key factors fueling the market’s growth.

Latest Updates Within QGEN

In July, QIAGEN announced the launch of its new QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels, a suite of target enrichment solutions designed to unlock long-read sequencing of genomically complex regions. The offering strengthens its position as a provider of differentiated solutions for use on any next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms spanning both short- and long-read technologies.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN shares have risen 3.4% against the industry’s 14.5% fall.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Envista NVST, Masimo MASI and Phibro Animal Health PAHC. Each of them carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Envista’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 7.6% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 20.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.9% rise. Its earnings yield of 5.4% also outpaced the industry’s -0.9% yield. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Masimo shares have jumped 19.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 5.2% to $5.24 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have climbed 5 cents to $2.35 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.9% growth. PAHC’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.6%.

