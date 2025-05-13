QIAGEN Stock Gains Following the Acquisition of Genoox

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Genoox, a provider of AI-powered software that enables clinical labs to scale and accelerate the processing of complex genetic tests.

The latest acquisition aims to bolster QIAGEN’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio.

Likely Trend of QGEN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 2.3% to $42.96 yesterday.

Over the past few quarters, the company has continuously integrated AI technology into the QDI portfolio. In 2024, QIAGEN introduced a new version of its clinical decision support software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret (QCI Interpret), to deliver significant performance and scalability enhancements for high-throughput, NGS labs transitioning to larger test panels and higher test volumes. The company also launched QCI Secondary Analysis — a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables high-throughput secondary analysis for use with any clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Accordingly, we expect the latest acquisition of Genoox to bolster investor confidence and maintain an upward momentum in QGEN's share price in the upcoming days.

QIAGEN currently has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.93% for the trailing four quarters.

Financial Details of the Acquisition

QIAGEN acquired Genoox for $70 million in cash, and is eligible for additional milestone payments of up to $10 million. The acquisition is expected to generate approximately $5 million in sales for QIAGEN in 2025 and have a neutral impact on adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Importance of QGEN’s Latest Acquisition

The acquisition adds Franklin — Genoox’s flagship cloud-based community platform — to the QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI) portfolio. It further strengthens QIAGEN’s leadership in genetic interpretation for clinical genomics applications.

Franklin empowers labs to analyze next-generation sequencing (NGS) data from targeted gene panels to whole exome and genome sequencing (WES/WGS). It delivers real-time, AI-driven insights to support clinical decision-making. Franklin is currently used by over 4,000 healthcare organizations in more than 50 countries and has powered over 750,000 case interpretations to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The acquisition paves the way to integrate QIAGEN’s genomic content into the Franklin platform. This includes the Human Gene Mutation Database, the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer and the QIAGEN Knowledge Base, all of which power the company’s leading QCI Interpret and QCI Precision Insights solutions.

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global NGS market size was valued at $12.13 in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2024 to 2029. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for precision medicine and the confluence of technological advancements.

Another Recent Development by QIAGEN

The company expanded its cell and gene therapy (CGT) portfolio in the previous month with an enhanced digital PCR (dPCR) workflow that includes solutions for lentivirus-based applications, commonly used in the production of advanced treatments such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies.

QGEN’s Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN’s shares have lost 8% compared with the industry’s 21.4% decline.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, STERIS STE and DexCom DXCM.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.7% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 70.85%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.

STERIS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.8% for 2025.

STE’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 0.61%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.

DexCom, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.2% for 2025. Its earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 0.47%.

DXCM’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.

