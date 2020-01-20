Qiagen shares jump on renewed takeover speculation

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares in genetic testing company Qiagen QIA.DE rose 3.6% on Monday after a report that the firm was talking to an interested party about a possible acquisition.

On Friday, the CTFN website cited an unnamed industry executive as saying Qiagen was in talks about a possible takeover.

A Qiagen spokesman declined to comment on the report.

In December, shares in Qiagen plunged after the company said it had decided against a sale as it saw continuing to be a stand-alone business as the best option, terminating all discussions and saying they were not compelling.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

