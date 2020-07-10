BioTech
TMO

Qiagen shareholder Davidson Kempner says Thermo Fisher offer 'inadequate'

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP said on Friday it considered Thermo Fisher Scientific's current offer to acquire German genetic test maker Qiagen NV to be "inadequate" and will not tender its shares into the offer.

July 10 (Reuters) - Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP said on Friday it considered Thermo Fisher Scientific's TMO.N current offer to acquire German genetic test maker Qiagen NV QIA.DE to be "inadequate" and will not tender its shares into the offer.

The investment manager, which owns a 3% stake in Qiagen, said Thermo Fisher's offer of 39 euros ($44.07) per share was not adequate as it failed to reflect Qiagen's fundamental standalone value and offered no premium for shareholders.

Thermo Fisher agreed in early March to buy Qiagen for $11.5 billion to bolster its health diagnostic business.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO QGEN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Role of Telehealth in Modern Medicine and if it is Here to Stay Post #COVID19

    Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the role of telehealth in modern medicine and if it is here to stay post #COVID19.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular