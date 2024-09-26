News & Insights

QIAGEN Secures European IVDR Certification For QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Instruments And Assays

September 26, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) announced that its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing systems and associated assays have received CE-marking under the European Union's new In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR).

This certification includes the widely-used QIAstat-Dx Analyzer, QIAstat-Dx Rise, and panels for detecting gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses.

QIAGEN said it is on track to transition over 180 products to new IVDR regulatory framework.

QIAstat-Dx is available in two formats: The QIAstat-Dx version that brings together up to four Analytical Modules into one integrated system, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version that provides comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules.

