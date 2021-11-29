QIAGEN Says FDA Approves QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Assay On LIAISON XS Platform

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) and DiaSorin said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay for use on DiaSorin's automated LIAISON XS platform.

The company noted that the approval widens the accessibility of U.S. customers to automation solutions for processing QIAGEN's blood-based test for latent tuberculosis (TB) detection and support the conversion from the traditional tuberculin skin tests that were developed over a century ago.

LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus is an interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) developed by QIAGEN and DiaSorin to offer streamlined laboratory automation for latent TB screening.

QuantiFERON-TB - which tests for interferon-gamma released from T-cells that have encountered TB bacteria - has been available on LIAISON XL platforms in the U.S. since 2019.

