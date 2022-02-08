BioTech
Qiagen sales rise on COVID-19 testing demand

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qiagen QIA.DE reported a small rise in quarterly sales on Tuesday as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant lifted demand for its COVID-19 tests.

The company's ultra-rapid, portable and PCR coronavirus tests have brought in millions of dollars in sales during the pandemic. Qiagen has also benefited from strong demand for its enzymes and other products used in third-party COVID-19 testing.

Rival Abbott Labs ABT.N and clinical laboratory Quest Diagnostics DGX.N also said earlier this year that the Omicron variant had pushed up demand for their tests.

Qiagen posted fourth-quarter net sales of $582 million, compared with $571 million a year earlier.

The U.S.-German genetic testing specialist forecast 2022 net sales of at least $2.07 billion and adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.05 at constant exchange rates.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

