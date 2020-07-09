Qiagen reports strong quarter as sales of coronavirus test products rise

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The German genetic testing firm Qiagen QIA.DE on Thursday reported a preliminary 18-19% rise in sales and a 68% rise in earnings per share in the second quarter amid strong demand for products used in coronavirus testing.

Qiagen said that it was focusing on ramping up production of its products that are in high demand, including RNA sample technology kits and reagents sold to third parties for use in their kits.

The figures, factoring in constant exchange rates, are better than the 12% sales rise and at least 21% earnings per share rise it had expected.

It will publish more details in the first half of July, and will release the full figures on Aug. 4.

(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

