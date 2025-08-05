Markets
QGEN

QIAGEN Reports Strong Q2 Results, Raises Full-Year Sales Outlook

August 05, 2025 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and also lifted its full-year net sales growth outlook. Net sales for the quarter rose 7 percent year-over-year to $534 million, or 6 percent at constant exchange rates. Net income reached $96 million, compared to a loss of $183 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share stood at $0.44, reversing a loss of $0.82 per share in the second quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income increased 8 percent to $132 million, while adjusted diluted EPS climbed 9 percent to $0.60. QIAGEN revised its full-year 2025 outlook, and now expects net sales to grow 4 to 5 percent at constant exchange rates, up from its prior forecast of around 4 percent. The company projects core business sales to grow 5 to 6 percent CER, excluding discontinued products.

QGEN closed Tuesday's trading at $49.95, down $0.30 or 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.