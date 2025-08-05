QIAGEN Reports Strong Q2 Results, Raises Full-Year Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and also lifted its full-year net sales growth outlook. Net sales for the quarter rose 7 percent year-over-year to $534 million, or 6 percent at constant exchange rates. Net income reached $96 million, compared to a loss of $183 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share stood at $0.44, reversing a loss of $0.82 per share in the second quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income increased 8 percent to $132 million, while adjusted diluted EPS climbed 9 percent to $0.60. QIAGEN revised its full-year 2025 outlook, and now expects net sales to grow 4 to 5 percent at constant exchange rates, up from its prior forecast of around 4 percent. The company projects core business sales to grow 5 to 6 percent CER, excluding discontinued products.

QGEN closed Tuesday's trading at $49.95, down $0.30 or 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

