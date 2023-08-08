QIAGEN Reports Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) Tuesday announced results for the second quarter, with net sales of $497 million and earnings per share of $0.35.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.51.

QIAGEN has revised its full-year 2023 outlook for net sales of at least $1.97 billion, frop prior estimate of $2.05 billion, due mainly to the significant drop in COVID-19 test demand and volatility in large-scale customer bulk orders in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) business, which impacts both COVID and non-COVID sales results.

"Our teams at QIAGEN exceeded the outlook we set for both sales and profitability in the second quarter of 2023," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. "This performance was especially important given the significant drop-off in COVID-19 testing and challenging macro environment."

"We are executing on a strategy to develop our portfolio across the Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics customer classes. The solid 9% CER sales growth in our non-COVID business shows the resilience of this portfolio, with 10% CER growth in our highly recurring consumables portfolio across all customer classes and led by QuantiFERON quarterly sales exceeding $100 million for the first time. We are well-positioned to continue our track record of delivering solid sales growth trends well beyond 2023 as we as we move beyond the impact of COVID-19 headwinds."

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN, said: "Our results show the resilience of our portfolio due to the significant share of recurring consumables revenues. Despite making significant investments into the business, particularly R&D investments that were about 10% of sales in the first half of 2023, QIAGEN achieved an adjusted operating income margin above 27% of sales in the second quarter of 2023 as we exceeded our targets for both sales and adjusted EPS."

