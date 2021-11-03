Markets
Qiagen Raises FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year 2021 based on the stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. Net sales are now expected to grow at least 15 percent at constant exchange rates or CER and adjusted EPS is expected at $2.48 CER. Earlier, the company was expecting adjusted earnings per share to be at least $2.42 CER.

On average, 13 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.12 per share in the full year ahead.

For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to decline approximately 9 percent CER. Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $0.60 CER compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share in the fourth quarter.

