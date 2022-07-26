Qiagen Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Diagnostics and research company Qiagen NV (QGEN, QGENF) said that it has increased its adjusted earnings per share and net sales outlook for full-year 2022.

The company now projects annual adjusted earnings per share to be to at least $2.30 at constant exchange rate per share compared to the prior outlook of at least $2.14 at constant exchange rate.

The company raised annual outlook for net sales to at least $2.2 billion at constant exchange rate from the prior outlook of at least $2.12 billion at constant exchange rate.

The updated outlook included a reaffirmation of the goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, which grew 12% CER in the first half of 2022, but for a decline in COVID-19 sales amid volatile pandemic trends.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.