QIAGEN (QGEN) Unveils New Enhancements to QIAstat-Dx Portfolio

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently introduced the QIAstat-Dx Rise and announced new enhancements to its menu of tests for the fully-integrated one-step molecular testing solution that delivers results in about an hour. The launch of the QIAstat-Dx Rise follows the receipt of CE-marking, which has expanded and strengthened QIAGEN’s syndromic testing offering.

The QIAstat-Dx Rise is a high-capacity version of the QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic system. This novel syndromic testing platform offers automated, comprehensive pathogen testing for higher-demand medical institutions.

The latest debut of the QIAstat-Dx Rise is likely to fortify QIAGEN’s Molecular Diagnostics business.

Few Words on QIAstat-Dx Rise

The QIAstat-Dx Rise and its test cartridges form a closed hands-off sample preparation and processing system. It can deliver diagnostic findings for up to 56 tests in an eight-hour shift and 160 tests per day by leveraging eight analytical modules. It is a flexible new option for increased testing capacity, which builds on the existing QIAstat-Dx Analyzer.



Per management, the QIAstat-Dx Rise is compatible with the updated QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel, the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 and all QIAGEN’s future assays.

Latest Improvements to QIAstat-Dx Offering

QIAGEN expanded the CE-marked QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel to test for Chlamydophila pneumonia—a bacteria causing respiratory infections with influenza-like symptoms. This panel can currently identify and distinguish between 23 viral and bacterial targets that cause respiratory infections.

The company also updated the CE-marked QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 with new features for better sample preparation and panel performance. This panel can identify and differentiate between 22 viral, bacterial, and parasitic targets causing gastrointestinal infections.

QIAGEN introduced a software upgrade for QIAstat-Dx Analyzer that improves the system’s cybersecurity, usability and connectivity features. The new software expands the QIAsphere cloud-based connectivity solution, enhancing QIAstat-Dx’s digital diagnostics capabilities.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global molecular diagnostics market is expected to see a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing technological advancements in molecular diagnostics and greater awareness regarding early disease diagnosis in developing countries are driving the market.

Given the market prospects, the launch of the QIAstat-Dx Rise and other upgrades to the QIAstat-Dx portfolio are appropriate.

Other Notable Developments by QIAGEN

QIAGEN engaged in several significant developments in May 2022.

The company inked agreements to acquire a 96% majority ownership stake in BLIRT S.A. — a manufacturer of recombinant enzymes for the life science industry. Based in Gdansk, Poland, BLIRT develops, manufactures and commercializes standardized and customized solutions for proteins, enzymes and molecular biology reagents. This buyout is likely to fortify the sample technologies business, one of QIAGEN’s five pillars of growth.

The company also announced the receipt of CE-IVD certification for its NeuMoDx HSV 1/2 Quant Assay. This authorization makes the NeuMoDx HSV 1/2 Quant Assay available in the European Union and other countries that recognize the CE-IVD marking to quantify and differentiate herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) DNA and/or herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2). It also supports QIAGEN’s plan to expand the menu of tests available for use on the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems.

