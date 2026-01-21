Qiagen (QGEN) Soars 16.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Qiagen QGEN shares soared 16.6% in the last trading session to close at $55.45. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% loss over the past four weeks.

QIAGEN scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding its impending 2025 fourth-quarter financial results, which is slated to release on February 4 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter revenue suggests a growth of 14.2% and earnings growth of 250%.

This diagnostic products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Revenues are expected to be $527.96 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Qiagen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on QGEN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Qiagen is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $5.37. CTMX has returned 30.8% in the past month.

CytomX Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -136.4%. CytomX Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

