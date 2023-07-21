Qiagen (QGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.57, changing hands as high as $46.71 per share. Qiagen NV shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.38 per share, with $51.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.77.

