QIAGEN (QGEN) Rides on Test Launches Amid COVID-19 Woes

On Mar 8, we issued an updated research report on QIAGEN N.V. QGEN. The company's business is consistently getting a boost from its flourishing molecular diagnostic market. However, overdependence on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are downsides. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Over the past year, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The stock has climbed 14.9% compared with the industry’s 10.3% rise.

QIAGEN exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected results. It registered revenue growth across all geographies and operating segments. The company’s high level of sales for product groups used in the COVID-19 pandemic response drove the top line. Orders for the QIAcuity series of digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platforms reached over 200 at the end of 2020, only a few months after its launch in September 2020. With the rise in demand for sequencing potential mutation, QIAseq SARS-CoV2 Primer Panel has been launched for use in comprehensive monitoring of sequence drift of the virus around the world.



During the quarter, QIAGEN has expanded specimen types that can be used on the existing NeuMoDx SARSCoV-2 test. Also, the FDA’s EUA approval has been obtained for the use of saliva samples collected with the NeuMoDx Saliva Collection Kit. With the recent launch of the QIAcuity OneStep Viral RT-PCR kit, QIAcuity platforms are being increasingly utilized in COVID-19 wastewater testing to quantify pathogen load in populations and track viral mutations. Expansion of the adjusted operating margin and a raised full-year outlook are impressive.

QIAGEN currently markets products in more than 100 countries. In the quarter under review, revenues from Europe-Middle East-Africa (40% of sales) rose 54% reportedly (up 48% at constant exchange rate or CER) to $225 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific/Japan (17% of sales) rose 14% year over year on a reported basis (up 10% at CER) to $99 million. Sales from the Americas (43% of sales) totaled $247 million, up 38% both on a reported basis and at CER.

On the flip side, lower QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis test sales due to adverse trends in the Asia-Pacific region and adjusted gross margin contraction are concerns. A weak solvency position, foreign exchange instability and tough competition persist.

