QIAGEN (QGEN) Reports Preliminary Revenue Results for Q1

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN has announced preliminary revenue results for first-quarter 2020 on Apr 9. The company expects to release its full financial results for the period in early May. Following the announcement, its shares gained 0.9% to close at $40.20 yesterday.



QIAGEN expects an adverse impact on first-quarter results from the unfavorable currency movement, based on actual exchange rates as of Mar 31, 2020. The impact has been expected to be of two percentage points on net sales at actual rates. It is also projected to result in an adverse impact of up to a penny per share on adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Per the prelim announcement, the company expects adjusted EPS of 34-35 cents at constant exchange rate (CER). This compares with the earlier provided guidance of 28-29 cents at CER.



For the to-be-reported quarter, QIAGEN expects a rise in net sales of 9% at CER, exceeding the guidance of 2-3% CER growth. The top line is expected to primarily benefit from strong demand for solutions used for the coronavirus testing. However, the company expects weaker customer demand in other product areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at a break-even level.



Share Price Movement



QIAGEN has outperformed its industry over the past three months. The stock has gained 17.6% against a 4.3% decline of the industry and S&P 500’s fall of 16.8%.







