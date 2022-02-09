QIAGEN (QGEN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Down

QIAGEN N.V.’s QGEN fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 74 cents (75 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), up 8.8% year over year. Moreover, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3%.

The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring items like business integration, acquisition, restructuring-related expenses, and purchased intangibles amortization expenses, among others.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was 56 cents per share, down 38.5% year over year.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were $2.65 per share, 23.3% up from the year-ago period. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%.

Revenues in Detail

Net sales in the fourth quarter rose 1.9% on a year-over-year basis to $582.4 million (up 4% at CER). The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. Top-line growth also exceeded the company’s fourth-quarter net sales expectation of 9% CER decline.

Sales were driven by high demand for COVID-19 test products and improving trends in the non-COVID portfolio.

Full-year revenues were $2.25 billion, reflecting a 20.4% increase from the year-ago period. Revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Geographical Revenue Update

In the quarter under review, sales from the Americas (44% of sales) totaled $259 million, up 5% on a reported basis (up 5% at CER).

Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (38% of sales) fell 3% reportedly (up 2% at CER) to $219 million.

Further, revenues from Asia-Pacific/Japan (18% of sales) increased 6% year over year on a reported basis (up 7% at CER) to $104 million.

Segmental Details

As of the fourth quarter of 2021, QIAGEN had two major customer classes –- Molecular Diagnostics and Life Sciences.

Molecular Diagnostics (representing 54% of net sales) revenues were up 9% on a reported basis (up 12% at CER) to $313 million.

QIAGEN N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QIAGEN N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QIAGEN N.V. Quote

Life Sciences (46% of total revenues) reported revenues of $269 million, down 5% on a reported basis (down 4% at CER).

Operational Update

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review fell 0.4% to $389.3 million. Adjusted gross margin also contracted 159 basis points (bps) to 66.8% due to a 7.1% rise in total cost of sales (adjusting for acquisition-related intangible amortization) to $193.1 million.

Sales and marketing expenses of QIAGEN fell 1.6% to $119.4 million year over year. Research and development expenses contracted 9.1% year over year to $42.1 million, whereas general and administrative expenses rose 3.8% year over year to $32.9 million.

Adjusted operating income (excluding items like acquisition-related intangible amortization, restructuring and integration, asset impairment) rose 1.8% year over year to $194.9 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted operating margin, however, contracted 5 bps to 33.5%.

Financial Update

QIAGEN exited 2021 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.07 billion, up from $715.2 million at the end of 2020. Long-term debt was $1.09 billion in 2021, down from $1.88 billion in the prior quarter.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of 2021 was $639 million compared with $457.8 million a year ago.

Guidance

QIAGEN initiated an outlook for full-year 2022.

Full-year net sales are expected to be at least $2.07 billion at CER versus $2.25 billion in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $2.09 billion.

Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected to be at least $2.05 at CER versus $2.65 in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at $1.98.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to grow at least 7% CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $531.5 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least 72 cents at CER versus 66 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 60 cents.

Our Take

QIAGEN exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. In the fourth quarter, it registered revenue growth at CER across all geographies and operating segments. Stronger-than-expected demand for COVID-19 testing solutions in the reported quarter also buoys optimism. The company witnessed improving trends for its non-COVID portfolio, which is encouraging. An increase in short-term cash level is an added plus. Further, the bullish full-year 2022 guidance for net sales and EPS is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. However, a rise in operating costs does not bode well for the company. A weak margins scenario is an added concern.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN has an Earnings ESP of +10.29% and a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). AMN Healthcare is slated to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb 17. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. AMN’s earnings yield of 6.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.9%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX has an Earnings ESP of +10.11% and a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Allscripts will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb 24.

Allscripts’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.1%. MDRX’s earnings yield of 5% compares favorably with the industry’s (4.9%).

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb 15.

Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings yield of 6.2% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.